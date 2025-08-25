Apple Releases iOS 26 Beta 8 for Developers

Apple has rolled out the eighth beta of iOS 26 to registered developers, arriving just a week after the release of beta seven. The new build, identified as 23A5330a, continues the company’s steady push toward the public release of its next major software update.

What’s in iOS 26 Beta 8

Developers can download iOS 26 Beta 8 directly through the Software Update section in the Settings app. Apple advises backing up your iPhone before installation to avoid data loss.

The update highlights Apple’s new Liquid Glass design, which brings a translucent, glass-like look across the interface. This aesthetic now stretches across the Lock Screen, Home Screen, Control Center, menus, and system apps. Alongside the visual refresh, iOS 26 includes changes to Messages, Phone, Shortcuts, and Apple Music, as well as expanded Apple Intelligence features and a redesigned CarPlay experience.

Recent betas also reintroduced notification summaries for news apps, fine-tuned Liquid Glass visuals, and added features such as improved Control Center layouts, new ringtones, responsive wallpapers, and broader customization tools.

Developers can either visit the Apple Developer Program or enable iOS 26 Developer Beta under Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates. Apple also offers access through the Beta Software Program for those enrolled outside the developer channel.