Apple releases iPadOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, visionOS 26.1 public betas

Apple opened public testing for its latest software updates. iPadOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 are available as the first public beta releases. These updates bring new features and refinements ahead of their official launch later this year.

Public beta program expands again

Apple’s public beta program lets anyone try upcoming software before the final rollout. This round adds iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 to the list.

If you already signed up, check that your devices remain enrolled. The new updates will appear in Settings under Software Update once enrollment is active.

New users can register at the Apple Beta Software Program website and follow the on-screen instructions to enroll each device and install the updates.

What’s new in iPadOS 26.1 and more

The biggest change across platforms is the expansion of Apple Intelligence. The AI features now support eight additional languages: Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. That widens access to Apple’s generative tools.

Apple Music also gets a small usability update. On iPad, you can now swipe within the MiniPlayer to move between songs. The gesture makes track navigation faster without opening the full app.

How to install the latest betas

If you want to install the public betas, follow these steps.

Visit beta.apple.com on your device. Sign in with your Apple ID and enroll the device you want to test. Open Settings > General > Software Update. Choose Beta Updates and select the public beta option. Download and install the update.

Installing beta software carries risk. Back up your device before you enroll. Expect bugs and occasional performance issues while you test pre-release builds.