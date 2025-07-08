Apple Releases iPadOS 26 Beta 3 for Developers

Apple has rolled out iPadOS 26 beta 3, continuing its summer beta cycle for developers. The update sharpens Apple’s vision for the iPad as a productivity tool, with further refinements to multitasking, interface design, and app behavior. While still in pre-release, the changes signal what developers and users can expect later this year when the update ships publicly.

The most noticeable shift is the new multitasking system. Apple is clearly leaning into a Mac-like experience, with a more flexible windowing interface, a system-wide menu bar, and expanded dock functions. These changes aim to close the gap between iPadOS and macOS, especially for users who rely on their iPads for serious work. Apps like Files and the new Preview app now behave more like their desktop counterparts, giving users greater control over documents and workflows. Combined with other interface upgrades, the iPad feels more capable and less like a stretched-out iPhone.

With beta 3, Apple continues to refine the “Liquid Glass” design language that now spans iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This aesthetic brings translucent interface elements to key areas of the system. The Lock Screen, Control Center, Home Screen, and built-in apps now reflect a consistent visual style. While largely visual, the uniformity improves cross-platform familiarity and navigation. That’s part of a broader push to make the experience consistent whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

What’s New in iPadOS Beta 3

But iPadOS 26 isn’t just about how it looks. The third beta introduces system-wide refinements based on developer feedback from earlier releases. While Apple hasn’t published a complete changelog, it’s common for beta 3 to absorb early tester input. You can expect bug fixes, performance adjustments, and possibly a few new glitches along the way. That’s typical of this stage in Apple’s beta development cycle.

Apple released beta 3 of iPadOS 26 (build 23A5287g) alongside developer updates for macOS, iOS, watchOS, and visionOS. This build replaces the previous version, 23A5276f, and is available to registered developers through the Software Update menu.

iPadOS 26 brings multiple new features, including support for multiple app windows, deeper file system access, and new apps like Preview for handling documents. The changes are designed to align the iPad closer to the Mac, giving power users more tools and flexibility.

Developers can download beta 3 by heading to Settings > General > Software Update and selecting iPadOS 26 Developer Beta under the Beta Updates section. Apple is expected to launch the public beta later this month, though the exact timing depends on how stable this build proves during testing.

For now, if you’re running mission-critical apps or storing important data, it’s best to wait. iPadOS 26 is shaping up to be a major step forward, but it’s not ready for everyone just yet.