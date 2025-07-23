Apple Releases iPadOS 26 Beta 4, Likely to Become First Public Beta

Apple has rolled out iPadOS 26 beta 4 to developers, marking the latest step in its beta cycle for this year’s iPad software. This build is expected to become the first public beta, offering a broader user base early access to the new OS before its official release.

The timing tracks with Apple’s usual two-week beta release schedule. Beta 3 dropped just over two weeks ago, introducing several interface and performance enhancements. Beta 4 appears to refine that work while continuing to stabilize the OS. Apple hasn’t confirmed if this is the final public-facing beta before the stable release, but all signs point in that direction.

What’s New in Beta 4

This build reintroduces notification summaries for news apps and adjusts the visual appearance of the Liquid Glass effect. While minor, these tweaks are part of a larger wave of changes that began in earlier betas. iPadOS 26 beta 3 included updates to Control Center, a new system ringtone, more responsive wallpaper animations, and overall UI refinements.

Developers can install beta 4 from Apple’s Developer Program or directly from Settings by going to General > Software Update and selecting iPadOS 26 Developer Beta. Apple advises using a dedicated testing device and backing up your data beforehand.

For users not enrolled in the Developer Program, the Apple Beta Software Program at beta.apple.com will likely provide access to this same build soon.

If you’re testing this release, keep your device backed up and report any bugs through Apple’s Feedback Assistant. Public testers should see the update appear within days, if not hours.