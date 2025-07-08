Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26 Beta 3 for Developers

Apple has rolled out macOS Tahoe 26 beta 3 to registered developers, marking the third round of pre-release testing for its next major Mac update. This build, identified as 25A5306g, brings developers one step closer to the public launch set for later this year. However, a distribution issue is currently blocking Apple Silicon Macs from accessing the update. For now, the beta is only available on Intel-based machines.

macOS Tahoe 26 introduces a redesigned interface Apple calls Liquid Glass, which emphasizes transparency and visual depth across system menus and first-party apps. The update also brings Live Activities to the Mac for the first time, expanding dynamic content to the desktop.

Spotlight sees a major revamp with clipboard history, Shortcuts integration, and more powerful in-line actions, letting users perform quick tasks without switching apps. New additions include a dedicated Phone app, Live Translation for Messages and FaceTime, and the long-awaited Journal app.

Key Features and Installation

Developers can install beta 3 by opening System Settings, heading to General, selecting Software Update, tapping the “i” next to Beta Updates, choosing macOS Developer Tahoe Beta from the dropdown, and confirming. As with any early beta, backing up your system is strongly advised.

Apple hasn’t provided detailed release notes outlining what’s new in beta 3. Most likely, this build includes under-the-hood improvements, stability fixes, and refinements to features introduced in earlier versions. Still, the core features from previous betas remain the headline: the Phone and Journal apps, the revamped Spotlight, and system-wide visual changes.

Public Beta Timing and Compatibility Issues

During the WWDC25 keynote, Apple confirmed that public betas for macOS Tahoe 26 would launch sometime in July. Typically, public betas arrive around the third or fourth developer build, which suggests that the wider rollout is imminent.

Today’s beta release aligns with new builds for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. The beta cycle began on June 9 following WWDC, with the second round landing on June 23. However, tvOS 26 has not yet received its third developer beta.

Apple plans to officially launch macOS Tahoe 26 in the fall. For now, developers can access beta 3 through the Software Update menu in System Settings.