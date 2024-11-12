Apple Releases New Firmware Updates for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2

Apple has announced the release of firmware updates for the AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 models. The AirPods 4 have been updated to version 7B20, while the AirPods Pro 2, which includes both Lightning and USB-C charging cases, have received firmware version 7B21. Prior to these updates, all devices were operating on firmware version 7B19.

The specific enhancements or changes introduced in firmware versions 7B20 and 7B21 have not been detailed by Apple. The company has stated that these updates include “bug fixes and other improvements,” but no further information has been provided, as per MacRumors.

The previous firmware version, 7B19, added notable features for the AirPods Pro 2, including a Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection.

These features are available when the AirPods Pro 2 are paired with an iPhone or iPad running iOS 18.1 or iPadOS 18.1 or later; however, their availability may vary by country.

Users should be aware that there is no option to manually initiate a firmware update for AirPods. Updates are typically installed automatically when the devices are in their charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac that is connected to Wi-Fi.

To check the current firmware version of your AirPods, users can connect the devices to their iPhone or iPad, navigate to Settings > Bluetooth, and tap the information (i) button next to the AirPods in the device list.