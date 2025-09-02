Apple Releases Ninth macOS Tahoe 26 Beta for Developers

Apple has rolled out the ninth beta of macOS Tahoe 26 to developers, arriving just a week after beta eight. The latest build, numbered 25A5351b, continues testing ahead of the official release later this year. Developers can access the update through the System Settings app or download the restore image directly if they are using Apple Silicon Macs.

New Features in macOS Tahoe

macOS Tahoe 26 introduces Apple’s Liquid Glass design, a refreshed interface that spans across this year’s software updates. Alongside the visual overhaul, Apple has added the Phone and Journal apps to the Mac for the first time. A new Games app also arrives, creating a cross-platform space for Apple’s growing library of titles.

Spotlight has been reworked to function as more than a search tool. With the update, you can now use it to perform tasks such as sending emails without opening a dedicated app. Apple has also refined Messages, Safari, and Notes, continuing its broader integration of Apple Intelligence across the platform.

Developers installing the beta should back up their devices before proceeding. Apple highlights that early access software is still in development and may contain issues.

According to Apple, macOS beta builds give developers and testers a preview of upcoming apps, features, and technologies. More information is available through the Apple Beta Software Program and the Apple Developer Program.

macOS Tahoe 26 represents a major step forward in unifying Apple’s platforms, bringing tighter connections with iPhone through the new Phone app and Live Activities, while also expanding productivity tools on the Mac. With the ninth beta now live, testing is in its final stretch ahead of general release.