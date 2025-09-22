Apple releases tvOS 26.1 beta 1 to developers

Apple has started rolling out tvOS 26.1 beta 1 to developers, just a week after the public release of tvOS 26. This new build signals the beginning of the next update cycle for Apple TV software. While Apple has not revealed specific changes, the release is expected to focus on stability, refinements, and developer testing before a wider rollout.

A quick turnaround from tvOS 26

tvOS 26 arrived only last week, introducing the Liquid Glass design, a revamped TV app, iPhone mic support for Apple Music Sing, updated screensavers, and improvements to AirPlay speakers. The quick release of tvOS 26.1 beta 1 shows Apple moving immediately into its next development phase. Based on previous timelines, the update will likely reach the public in late October.

What to expect in tvOS 26.1

So far, Apple has not disclosed new features or major changes in this first beta. The build number for tvOS 26.1 beta 1 is 23J5543j. In line with typical early betas, the focus appears to be bug fixes, performance improvements, and testing groundwork.

Unlike past years, when WWDC previews hinted at features arriving in later updates, this cycle has fewer announced but unreleased additions. That makes any upcoming features in tvOS 26.1 a genuine surprise.

Developers enrolled in Apple’s program can install tvOS 26.1 beta 1 from the Software Update menu on compatible Apple TV hardware. Apple recommends caution when testing betas since early builds often carry instability.

For now, the release marks the start of refinement work following the milestone tvOS 26 update, laying the foundation for what users will see in the coming weeks.