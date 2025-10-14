Apple releases tvOS 26.1 public beta 3

Apple has rolled out tvOS 26.1 public beta 3, arriving a day after the developer build. The latest seed aligns with developer build 23J5563d, dated October 13. You can expect stability work and small refinements as Apple prepares the first point update to tvOS 26.

What’s actually new in this beta

One visible change in this beta is a refresh of the Apple TV app icon. Apple has moved away from the previous grayscale aesthetic and given the logo a more colorful, “vibrant” look. The update hints at a broader rebranding: Apple is dropping “+” from Apple TV+ and repositioning the service and app under a unified visual identity.

Beyond the logo tweak, tvOS 26.1 public beta 3 doesn’t introduce major user features. It focuses on system stability, compatibility, and performance enhancements. Apple hasn’t flagged any new additions in its release notes.

tvOS 26 rolled out earlier with a bold redesign named Liquid Glass, bringing translucency, depth, and glass-like effects to menus and controls. It also added AirPlay speaker flexibility, Apple Music Sing karaoke, improved user profiles, and more. This beta builds on that foundation without altering core features.

Build, timing and device support

This public beta matches developer build 23J5563d. If your Apple TV is already enrolled in the tvOS 26 beta track, the update should appear over the air. Older Apple TV models support core tvOS 26 features, though visual and audio features often target newer units.

How to install

Enroll your Apple TV in the Apple Beta Software Program. On the device, go to Settings > System > Software Updates. Enable Get Beta Updates. Check for updates to install tvOS 26.1 public beta 3. Use Feedback Assistant (on iPhone, iPad, or Mac) to report bugs.

Public beta 3 signals Apple is in fine-tuning mode. The logo refresh gives you the first glance at its visual rebrand. The rest of the update strengthens tvOS without altering your core experience.