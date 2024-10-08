Apple Releases watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1 Beta 4

Apple has rolled out the fourth beta versions of watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1, alongside new betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

While specific details about the new features in these beta releases remain unclear, Apple is expected to introduce several delayed functions in the coming weeks. For watchOS 11.1, the addition of FDA-approved sleep apnea detection is a possibility, a feature that was previously removed due to developer issues.

tvOS 18.1 may bring Home app compatibility for robot vacuum cleaners, new movie and TV screen savers, and 21:9 aspect ratio support for projectors. Meanwhile, visionOS 2.1 could introduce the Mac Virtual Display feature, allowing for an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side.

As Apple continues to refine these updates, users can expect the final versions to be released next month. Additionally, rumors suggest an October hardware event, where they could unveil new M4-powered devices and updated iPads.