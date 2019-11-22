Apple Removes Customer Reviews From Online Store

Several days ago Apple quietly removed customer reviews from its online store, and we don’t know if they will reappear (via AppleInsider).

Customer Reviews

The move is clearly intentional because it affects online stores in Australia, the U.S, and the U.K. If only one store was affected then that would suggest a bug.

Coincidentally, photography blog FStoppers published a YouTube video called “Apple Fanboys, Where is your God now?” In which the host reads negative reviews of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

But it’s unknown whether that was a factor in the removal (My guess: probably not).

Further Reading:

[‘The Morning Show’ Episode Six Review: Fighting With Fire]

[Investigation Uncovers Unwanted Sexual Behaviour on iOS Chat Apps]