Apple Reopening 10 More Stores in China

Apple is set to reopen a number of its retail outlets in China on Wednesday. They closed as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. The stores are though operating on reduced opening hours (via iMore).

Apple Stores Outside Beijing Reopening

The 10 shops reopening are in Guangzhou, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, and Chengdu. These reopenings follow the return to action of the five Beijing retail locations on February 14. There, customers were asked to wear masks. Furthermore, they had had their temperature taken before entering as the country tries to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, other Apple Stores in China remain closed and factories are only slowly ramping up their operations.