Adobe Celebrates Photoshop’s 30th Anniversary With Updates

Adobe launched Photoshop 30 years ago in 1990, and it’s celebrating with updates to Photoshop for iPad and Mac.
Photoshop for Desktop
- Content-aware fill workspace improvements: Now you can make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace.
- Lens blur improvements: Adobe improved the output quality and performance of Lens Blur and put it on the GPU. The feature also now delivers more colorful bokeh via the specular highlights.
- Dark Mode
- Performance improvements
You can download Photoshop for desktop here.
Photoshop for iPad
- Object Selection tool: With the Object Selection tool, you draw a rectangular region or even a crude lasso around the area you want to select, and the tool automatically finds and selects the primary objects inside the defined region.
- Type settings: Type settings in this release brings many of the typographic controls you use in Photoshop on the desktop to the iPad. Adobe added type layer, character and options properties.
- Performance improvements
You can download Photoshop for iPad here.
