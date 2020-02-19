Adobe Celebrates Photoshop’s 30th Anniversary With Updates

Adobe launched Photoshop 30 years ago in 1990, and it’s celebrating with updates to Photoshop for iPad and Mac.

Photoshop for Desktop

Content-aware fill workspace improvements : Now you can make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace.

: Now you can make multiple selections and apply multiple fills without leaving the workspace. Lens blur improvements : Adobe improved the output quality and performance of Lens Blur and put it on the GPU. The feature also now delivers more colorful bokeh via the specular highlights.

: Adobe improved the output quality and performance of Lens Blur and put it on the GPU. The feature also now delivers more colorful bokeh via the specular highlights. Dark Mode

Performance improvements

You can download Photoshop for desktop here.

Photoshop for iPad

Object Selection tool : With the Object Selection tool, you draw a rectangular region or even a crude lasso around the area you want to select, and the tool automatically finds and selects the primary objects inside the defined region.

: With the Object Selection tool, you draw a rectangular region or even a crude lasso around the area you want to select, and the tool automatically finds and selects the primary objects inside the defined region. Type settings : Type settings in this release brings many of the typographic controls you use in Photoshop on the desktop to the iPad. Adobe added type layer, character and options properties.

: Type settings in this release brings many of the typographic controls you use in Photoshop on the desktop to the iPad. Adobe added type layer, character and options properties. Performance improvements

You can download Photoshop for iPad here.

