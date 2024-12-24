Apple Reportedly Developing Face ID-Enabled Doorbell Security Camera

Reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveal Apple is working on a smart doorbell camera that will come with facial recognition. The device can probably launch as early as late 2025 and will let users unlock their doors using Face ID, similar to iPhones, and we know how accurate FaceID generally is. It’s amazing.

The rumored doorbell camera is expected to incorporate Apple’s Secure Enclave chip for secure storage and processing of biometric data. Compatibility with existing HomeKit smart locks is anticipated, with the possibility of Apple partnering with a smart lock manufacturer for a more comprehensive system. The device may also use Apple’s “Proxima” Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip for future HomePod Mini and Apple TV models.

This product could be part of a broader plan by Apple to expand its smart home components like a separate new smart home camera and a new smart home displays, including a magnetically mountable, iPad-like device and a display integrated with a robotic arm.

This rumored expansion into the smart home market is reportedly centered around Apple Intelligence. While these details are based on reports and speculation, they suggest a potential renewed focus by Apple on the smart home sector.

