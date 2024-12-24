What Are Your Biggest Hopes for Apple’s Next Moves in 2025?

After another year of new products and innovations like Apple Intelligence, Apple continues to capture the hearts of tech lovers globally. But with great success come equally great expectations. So, in this article, I wanted to reach out and ask you what your hopes are for your favorite tech company.

What will Apple’s next chapter bring? Will it unveil some groundbreaking devices, redefine user experiences, or double down on sustainability and accessibility? What would you most like to see from it?

No matter the outcome, Apple’s choices in 2025 will continue to set the tone for the tech industry and influence millions around the globe, shaping how we live, work, and play. Below are just a few of my speculations about Apple’s next moves and my hopes for the company. Let’s dive in.

A truly new iPhone

The iPhone 16 is great, but to be honest, I was slightly disappointed that it doesn’t offer all that many new features compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15. So, for 2025, I’m hoping to see some significant upgrades in the iPhone 17 series.

Several speculations suggest that the iPhone 17 is going to be ultra-slim and there’s likely going to be an iPhone 17 Air. I’m excited to see what Apple gives us with that!

Software and Ecosystem Evolution

One of the biggest hopes for 2025 is that Apple will bring meaningful improvements to iOS, macOS, and the overall Apple ecosystem. I’m particularly hoping to see more customization options, moving beyond Apple’s traditionally rigid design approach.

At the same time, perhaps privacy, a cornerstone of Apple’s philosophy, could reach new heights with even more transparent data controls and innovative security features.

But the biggest hope of all is with regard to a better Siri. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that iOS 19 will introduce a “more conversational Siri” powered by “more advanced large language models.” This is set to make Siri more like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which will be a pretty exciting change, don’t you think?

Improved Accessibility

As someone with visual impairment, I’m always on the lookout for more accessible tech. And I think Apple has the potential to lead the way in catering to users with diverse needs. I’m hoping to see hardware and software upgrades that are more inclusive for disabled users as well as accessible to a wider range of people.

Broader Service Offerings

It’s not all about products and software. Another one of my biggest hopes from Apple in 2025 is improvements to its services that I think currently tend to lag behind major competitors. I’d like to see Apple TV+, Music, and Fitness+ deliver even better content and expand their reach globally.

Moreover, new subscription bundles with flexible pricing or added perks would provide greater value, making Apple’s ecosystem more appealing to users with diverse needs and interests.

Competitive Pricing?

I guess this is one hope we all share despite knowing it’s probably impossible: Apple products that won’t cost an arm and a leg. Nothing would make me happier than seeing more affordable Apple products in 2025, especially the iPhone 17 series of course. I’m sure more users could benefit from the premium performance without that premium price tag.

A pipe dream? Most definitely. But hey, here’s to hoping, which luckily, is absolutely free! For more market insights, check out Mark Gurman’s predictions on what Apple will launch in 2025.