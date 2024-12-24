6 Best iPhone Deals to Grab Before 2024 Ends

I have a love-hate relationship with the iPhone—I love its seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, but I hate how hard it is to find good deals on it. You can get discounted iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models all year round. But the iPhone? Forget it, especially when it comes to brand-new, flagship models. Most of the time, your only option is to settle for refurbished or second-hand devices. It’s not a bad route, but let’s be honest, nothing beats unboxing the latest model.

That said, there are a few opportunities to save big. You just have to know where to look (and get a little creative). Here’s how to snag the best iPhone deals before the year ends.

1. Apple

You can trade in your current smartphone to get up to $650 off any model in the iPhone 16 lineup. Unlike most carrier promotions, you’ll get a factory unlocked device. It’s not tied to any specific network, so you can switch providers any time you want. What’s more, Apple accepts a broad range of models, including older ones.

Just note that the inspection process is relatively thorough. Expect the team to point out even the most minor points, from battery health to small scratches, before declaring your trade-in value. That said, it’s still a good deal if you want the flexibility of an unlocked device.

2. Best Buy

Pair Best Buy’s deals with carrier activations. Trade in your device, activate your new phone through AT&T or Verizon, and get up to $1,000 off. It’s a solid deal if you’re upgrading your phone and switching plans simultaneously.

Technically, you can go to your preferred carrier for (almost) the same offer. But what sets Best Buy apart is its occasional bonus perks, like gift cards or discounts on accessories. They make the bundle more appealing.

NOTE Don’t expect carriers and Best Buy to give you the same trade-in value assessment.

3. Walmart

Walmart offers some of the biggest discounts, including up to $1,100 off the iPhone 16 Pro when you trade in an eligible device or sign up for a new unlimited plan. This is enough to make most base models completely free. But there’s a catch: the savings come through 36-month installments, locking you into a three-year contract with your carrier.

For those already on an eligible plan, this deal is an easy way to save. Walmart’s retail presence also makes it easier to pick up your phone in-store. Personally, I think it’s helpful if you don’t want to wait for shipping or deal with online troubleshooting.

4. AT&T

AT&T is giving new and existing account holders up to $1,000 off on the iPhone 16 Pro series through trade-ins. If you play your cards right, you could theoretically get the base model for free. AT&T offers up to $1,000 in savings on the iPhone 16 Pro series through trade-ins, making most base models free. You’ll still owe the remaining balance if you cancel your plan early.

In my opinion, it’s a worthy upgrade for current subscribers. You could even bundle in extra offers (e.g., iPad for $1 /month) to get the best value for your money.

5. Verizon

Verizon’s focal EOY offer is its Unlimited Ultimate plan. Like AT&T, you can virtually get your new iPhone 16, 16 Plus, or 16 Pro “free” through a qualified trade-in. The cost is generally around $5 spread over 36 months. But even if you don’t hop on the Ultimate plan, you can still get up to $1,000 off through another unlimited plan.

Also, note that this discount comes as bill credits over time, and breaking the contract early means you’ll lose the credits. For those sticking with Verizon anyway, it’s an efficient way to upgrade to a flagship model.

6. Amazon

Brand-new iPhones rarely go on sale on Amazon. It’s one of the most in-demand smartphones, so finding prices below MSRP is nearly impossible. But if you’re okay with a refurbished device, Amazon Renewed has some great deals. You can grab older models for a few hundred bucks—prices you won’t see anywhere else.

That said, these are pre-owned devices. While they’re tested for functionality, they don’t come with an Apple warranty (or even assurance about long-term durability). If you’re considering one, take the time to read reviews and research the seller to make sure you’re getting what you pay for.

Don’t stress if the iPhone you’re eyeing doesn’t go on sale. Discounts on any model are rare, like spotting a unicorn. The good news is that Apple’s other products and accessories are far more likely to get better offers, some by almost 50%.