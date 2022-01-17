Apple Requiring Store And Corporate Staff to Get Covid Booster

Apple Store and corporate staff are now required to get a Covid vaccine booster shot. According to an internal email seen by The Verge, from February 15 staff will have four weeks to get a booster shot from when they are eligible.

Testing Requirement Increase as Apple Asks Staff to Get Covid Booster

Furthermore, from January 24, unvaccinated staff and those who have not offered proof of vaccination will have to provide a negative antigen test before entering the workplace. However, it was not clear at the time of this writing whether that rule applies to both corporate and retail staff.

The memo states:

Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease.

Thus far, Apple has stopped short of formally mandating staff to get vaccinated. However, it has periodically increased testing requirements for those who are unvaccinated. For example, last year, the company did introduce a daily testing requirement for unvaccinated corporate employees.