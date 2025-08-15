Apple Restores Blood Oxygen Readings on Recent Watches in the US

Apple has reinstated blood oxygen measurements for U.S. owners of the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 through watchOS 11.6.1 and iOS 18.6.1. The capability, absent since late 2023, now works by shifting data processing and result display to the paired iPhone. The change makes the process less seamless but restores a feature many users considered essential for health tracking.

A Timely Move

The restoration arrives just weeks before Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3. For Series 8, Ultra 1, and earlier owners weighing an upgrade, the fix removes a key reason to delay. Many prospective buyers had hesitated over losing blood oxygen monitoring, a feature closely tied to the watch’s health and fitness appeal. By finding a workaround that avoids further conflict with medical device maker Masimo, Apple signals its intent to preserve core tracking tools.

Industry Context and Market Impact

Counterpoint Research reports Apple Watch shipments fell about 19 percent year over year in 2024, reflecting broader wearables market challenges. The company has refreshed its lineup selectively, with the Ultra 2 arriving in 2023 and only a new color added in 2024. Series 10, released last year, brought a larger display and a thinner case after three cycles with the previous design.

While the blood oxygen issue only affected U.S. models, the prospect of upgrading and losing a capability concerned many users. Apple’s decision to reintroduce the function now positions it more favorably ahead of its fall hardware announcements.