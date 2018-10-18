This Month Apple Retail Stores Will Host The Big Draw 2018 Festival

Every year Apple retail stores celebrate The Big Draw 2018 festival, a worldwide celebration of drawing held every October. Eight stores will be hosting special Today at Apple Sessions.
The Big Draw Festival
It doesn’t matter if you’re a professional artist or an occasional scribbler. If you like drawing, you can use Apple’s page to find a Today at Apple session near you.
A total of 108 sessions will be held this month at Apple Regent Street in London, Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan, Apple Dubai Mall in Dubai, Apple Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Apple SoHo and Apple Williamsburg in New York, Apple Orchard Road in Singapore, and Apple Union Square in San Francisco.
Each session includes Live Art and Sketch Walks. They are free to attend as long as there is enough space for everyone. Sessions typically last about 90 minutes.
