This Month Apple Retail Stores Will Host The Big Draw 2018 Festival

Every year Apple retail stores celebrate The Big Draw 2018 festival, a worldwide celebration of drawing held every October. Eight stores will be hosting special Today at Apple Sessions.

[iOS 11: How to Draw in Mail]

The Big Draw Festival

It doesn’t matter if you’re a professional artist or an occasional scribbler. If you like drawing, you can use Apple’s page to find a Today at Apple session near you.

Artists like @MarcyMoji make #TodayatApple sessions so inspiring. We're hosting @The_Big_Draw celebrations around the world this month, including Marcy’s masterclass on drawing with iPad last night at San Francisco’s Apple Union Square. pic.twitter.com/A37rRKskMN — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 18, 2018

A total of 108 sessions will be held this month at Apple Regent Street in London, Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan, Apple Dubai Mall in Dubai, Apple Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Apple SoHo and Apple Williamsburg in New York, Apple Orchard Road in Singapore, and Apple Union Square in San Francisco.

Each session includes Live Art and Sketch Walks. They are free to attend as long as there is enough space for everyone. Sessions typically last about 90 minutes.

[iOS 10: Drawing on Your Pictures in Messages]