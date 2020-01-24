Next Month Apple Stores Celebrate Black History Month

Next month starting February 1 Apple retail stores will celebrate Black History Month with over 40 Today at Apple sessions (via 9to5Mac).

Seven flagship retail stores in major cities will be offering these special sessions throughout the month. To start, graphic artist and print designer Ebony Bolt will lead a Today at Apple session in Brooklyn, at the Apple Williamsburg store. She’ll show people how to make a design template using iPad and Apple Pencil.

Other sessions include:

Apple Aventura, Miami – Video Lab: Stories Inspired by Warriors of Liberty City. Saturday, February 1 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

Apple Fifth Avenue, New York City – Music Lab: Chief Ayanda Clarke of THE FADARA GROUP. Saturday, February 1 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Apple Williamsburg, Brooklyn – Video Lab: Inspired by Civic Engagement. Sunday, February 2 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

Apple Union Square, San Francisco – Exclusive: Brandon Santiago, Javier Reyes, and Porsche Kelly. Tuesday, February 4 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago – Video Lab: South Side Home Movie Project. Wednesday, February 5 from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.

Apple Carnegie Library, Washington D.C. – Photo Lab: Explore Color and Culture with Amaranchi Nwosu. Thursday, February 6 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

