Another week, another iOS 14.5 beta. The eight test version of the forthcoming operating system is now available for those enrolled in the developer program.

Apple Seeds iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, Big Sur 11.4 Developer Beta Eight

iOS 14.5 will include two new English voices for Siri as well as the abilt to use an Apple Watch to unlock an iPhone via Face ID whilst wearing a mask. There are new emoji too (see video below).

Those in the developer program can get the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update. There they see the download screen shown above and can tap Download and Install to get the latest version. Access to the betas is also available via Apple Beta Software Program website.

As well as the new beta of iOS and iPadOS 14.5, MacRumors reported that the eighth beta of Mac OS Big Sur 11.3 is available too.