Apple seeded the first beta of tvOS 13.4.8 to developers Wednesday. It is designed for fourth and fifth-generation Apple TVs (via MacRumors).

New tvOS Beta Follows in Wake of Recent Update

Developers can access the beta via a profile installed using Xcode. It is probably fair to assume the update will contain relatively minor bug fixes as opposed to a major shift. That was the case with tvOS 13.4.6, which was released on Monday.