Apple TV+ Sports Play Looks Set to be Led by Former Amazon Exec

James DeLorenzo, an Amazon executive, looks to be joining Apple. It is understood he will lead Apple TV+’s move into sports broadcasting.

Recode’s Pete Kafka tweeted the news on Wednesday night:

Tweetscoop: Apple has hired Amazon exec Jim DeLorenzo to head up sports for its Apple TV unit. DeLorenzo went to Amazon in 2016 to run sports there, tho his current LinkedIn says he’s svp at Amazon’s Audible. — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) June 4, 2020

Mr. DeLorenzo has been an Amazon’s Head of Sports since March 2016. His LinkedIn profile also says that since December 2019 he has served as a Senior Vice President of Audible, the audiobook platform owned by the online retail giant. Mr. DeLorenzo also appears to be involved in a variety of investment funds. There had been no public announcement from Apple, Amazon, or Mr. DeLorenzo himself at the time of this writing. However, his apparent hiring by Apple all but confirms the rumors that Apple TV+ is looking to move into broadcasting live sports such as college matches. This strategy could work alongside the acquisition of older material to boost the Apple TV+ catalog.