Apple Set to Increase iPhone Manufacturing in India

Apple looks set to ramp up iPhone manufacturing in India, moving some away from China. Top Apple execs have reportedly met with government officials in the country.

iPhone Manufacturing Shifting From China to India

Production in India looks likely to be conducted by existing contractors Wistron and Foxconn. A senior government official told India publication Economic Times:

We expect Apple to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones, mostly for exports through its contract manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, availing the benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

It appears this move to manufacturing in India is motivated by financial incentives being offered by the Indian government. It would also provide ready access to a large but still relatively untapped market for Apple.

[iPhone Dominates India’s Ultra-Premium Smartphone Market]