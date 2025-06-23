Apple Set to Revise EU App Store Rules Ahead of DMA Deadline

Apple is preparing to announce changes to its App Store policies in the European Union. They aim to avoid further financial penalties under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This comes just days before a key June 26 deadline set by EU regulators following Apple’s €500 million fine in April for breaching anti-steering rules.

The fine penalized Apple for preventing developers from informing users about alternative payment methods outside its App Store. While Apple later allowed a single external link to developer websites, it imposed a 27% commission on transactions made through those links. Regulators found that policy insufficient under the DMA’s consumer choice and competition standards.

Concessions in Focus

According to the Financial Times, Apple is now in last-minute negotiations with the European Commission and is expected to offer “some concessions” to its anti-steering policies. These talks are intended to delay further fines while the Commission assesses whether the proposed changes meet DMA requirements.

The Commission’s current enforcement window, set to expire Thursday, grants it the authority to impose escalating fines if Apple fails to comply. These penalties can reach up to 5% of Apple’s average daily global turnover.

Regulators are also reviewing Apple’s controversial Core Technology Fee. It charges developers €0.50 per annual app install beyond one million downloads. While the ongoing negotiations have “touched upon” this fee, no concrete resolution has been reported.

Timeline and Enforcement Pressure

Apple was given 60 days after the initial fine to bring its App Store practices in line with the DMA. With the deadline fast approaching, the Commission has signaled it remains open to reviewing policy changes before issuing additional sanctions. However, officials emphasized they have “ample regulatory powers” should Apple remain non-compliant.

The upcoming decision coincides with broader EU enforcement actions under the DMA, including ongoing assessments of Meta’s personalized ads model. The European Commission confirmed that talks with Apple are active but declined to comment on expected outcomes before the deadline.