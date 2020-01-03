Apple Shares Hit Record High on First Trading Day of 2020

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Apple stock hit a record high on Thursday. The stock closed at $300.35 per share on the first trading day of 2020.

Apple with a big pile of money

Apple Stock Worth over $300 Per Share

The 2.3% increase came on the back of a positive final quarter in 2019. Sales of devices such as AirPods and new AirPods pro were deemed a success in the run-up to the holidays, alongside the launch of Apple TV+ (via Bloomberg News). 

Apple stock hits a record high (Image credit: Bloomberg)

AAPL hits a record high (Image credit: Bloomberg)

On Friday, the stock began trading at $297.15 per share and was at 298.69 at the time of this writing. It means Apple is worth over $1.3 trillion.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of