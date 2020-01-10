Apple Slashes Trade-In Values of Many Devices

Apple appears to have slashed the estimated trade-in value of a number of products overnight. The change affects a number of popular products (via MacRumors).

Changes Affect Multiple Countries

The most significant drop in trade-in value is for the iPhone XS Max. It fell by $100, from up to $600 to up to £500 overnight. The iMac Pro’s trade-in value also dropped significantly, from up to $4240 to up to $4150.

The drop in trade-in values hit Apple online stores around the world. These include Germany and the UK. For example, in Germany, the trade-in value of an iPhone XS Max dropped from €500 to €430. The UK online store was offering a similar amount – up to £400 for an iPhone XS Max.

Full Rundown of Reduced Estimated Trade-In Values