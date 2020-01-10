Apple Slashes Trade-In Values of Many Devices

Apple appears to have slashed the estimated trade-in value of a number of products overnight. The change affects a number of popular products (via MacRumors).
Changes Affect Multiple Countries
The most significant drop in trade-in value is for the iPhone XS Max. It fell by $100, from up to $600 to up to £500 overnight. The iMac Pro’s trade-in value also dropped significantly, from up to $4240 to up to $4150.
The drop in trade-in values hit Apple online stores around the world. These include Germany and the UK. For example, in Germany, the trade-in value of an iPhone XS Max dropped from €500 to €430. The UK online store was offering a similar amount – up to £400 for an iPhone XS Max.
Full Rundown of Reduced Estimated Trade-In Values
- iPhone XS Max –– up to $500 ($600)
- iPhone XS –– up to $420 ($500)
- iPhone XR –– up to $300 ($370)
- iPhone X –– up to $320 ($400)
- iPhone 8 Plus –– up to $250 ($300)
- iPhone 8 –– up to $170 ($220)
- iPhone 7 Plus –– up to $150 ($200)
- iPhone 7 –– up to $120 ($150)
- iPhone 6s Plus –– up to $100 ($120)
- iPhone 6s –– up to $80 ($100)
- Apple’s New Estimated iPad Trade-in Values
- iPad Pro –– up to $220 ($290)
- iPad –– up to $100 ($140)
- iPad Air –– up to $70 ($100)
- iPad mini –– up to $80 ($120)
- Apple’s New Estimated Mac Trade-in Values
- MacBook Pro –– up to $2530 ($2530)
- MacBook Air –– up to $660 ($670)
- MacBook –– up to $610 ($630)
- iMac Pro –– up to $4150 ($4240)
- iMac –– up to $1500 ($1560)
- Mac Pro –– up to $1700 ($1700)
- Mac mini –– up to $230 ($230)
- Apple Watch Series 4 –– up to $100 ($110)
- Apple Watch Series 3 –– up to $70 ($70)
- Apple Watch Series 2 –– up to $60 ($60)
- Apple Watch Series 1 –– up to $30 ($30)
