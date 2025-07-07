Apple Spends $4 Million to Rescue Key Cupertino Interchange Project

Apple has stepped in with a $4 million contribution to keep a major Cupertino transportation project alive. The city had exhausted all available state and federal grants. As a result, it was on the verge of canceling the $124 million overhaul of the Interstate 280 and Wolfe Road interchange. Without Apple’s intervention, the project faced collapse.

The interchange sits between Apple Park and The Rise, a 2,669-unit housing development replacing the former Vallco Mall. The area already faces heavy congestion, and city officials say traffic will get worse once new residents start moving into The Rise. The interchange, built in the 1960s, no longer meets current transportation demands.

The project, launched in 2016 after voters approved VTA’s Measure B half-cent sales tax. It includes a new overpass carrying Wolfe Road over I-280, upgraded on and off ramps, improved bicycle lanes, pedestrian walkways, and sound and retaining walls. The city plans to start construction in 2026 and finish it by 2029.

A Last-Minute Save for a Long-Delayed Project

Some of Apple’s funding was originally allocated for other local projects, such as McClellan Road bikeway improvements, which were ultimately dropped. With that money, Apple redirected its resources to rescue the interchange.

“We are proud to call Cupertino home, and to support projects that strengthen this community and make it a great place to live and work,” Kristina Raspe, Apple’s vice president of global real estate and facilities, told San José Spotlight.

City officials confirmed the interchange had reached the end of its operational life. Councilmember Sheila Mohan, who regularly experiences delays at the junction, said the improvements will benefit everyone navigating Cupertino’s streets.

“It’s a really win-win, not just for Apple, but for the entire community,” Mohan told San José Spotlight. “It’s, in my opinion, the best example of public, private partnership.”

Seema Lindskog, chair of Walk-Bike Cupertino, welcomed the project’s revival. She called the existing intersection dangerous and said she often advises local students to avoid Wolfe Road altogether.

“It’s been kind of on the shelf for a long time, so the fact that we’re now finally able to move forward with it is really great,” Lindskog told San José Spotlight.

Developer Sand Hill Property Company, which is behind The Rise, has supported the interchange plan for years. VTA, meanwhile, continues to work on traffic upgrades across the West Valley, including Highway 17 near Los Gatos.

With Apple’s money in place, the city can now proceed with the long-delayed upgrades, ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with Cupertino’s growth.