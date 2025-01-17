Apple Suspends Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries in Latest iOS Beta

Apple has temporarily disabled notification summaries for news and entertainment apps in the iOS 18.3 developer beta released on Thursday. This comes after several reports of inaccuracies in the Apple Intelligence feature; the content had been criticized for inaccurately representing information from several news sources, including the BBC.

Key changes in the latest beta include temporary suspension of notification summaries for news and entertainment apps, clear labeling of the feature as a beta with a warning about potential errors, and a new option to disable summaries for specific apps directly from the lock screen or Notification Center, as reported by The Verge.

Apple plans to re-enable the notification summaries “with a future software update” as it continues to refine the feature. The company has not provided a timeline for when it will be available again.

Apple had previously announced plans to update the feature to clarify when displayed text is an AI-generated summary, which was deemed unsufficient by many.