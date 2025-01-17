How To Check Blocked Numbers on iPhone

iPhone users can block numbers across various apps to avoid spam calls and messages. However, reviewing or managing your blocked contacts is essential if you’ve accidentally blocked someone or need to make changes. Here’s a step-by-step guide to checking blocked numbers on your iPhone across the most commonly used apps.

How Do I Check Blocked Numbers on an iPhone?

1. Using the Phone App Settings

Time needed: 3 minutes When you wish to see the blocked numbers in the Apple Phone app, follow these quick steps: Open the Settings app. It’s the cogwheel icon on the Home screen or the App Library. Scroll down in the Settings app until you find the Apps menu. Tap on Apps. Find the Phone app settings menu in the section for apps that start with P. Touch the Phone app icon. Look up the Blocked Contacts menu at the bottom of the Phone app settings screen and tap on that. You should now see the Blocked Contacts menu which lists phone numbers you’ve restricted from calling or texting you.

2. Using the FaceTime App Settings

If you can’t find a specific blocked contact in the Phone app, it might be in the FaceTime application. Follow these steps to look up the blocked number:

Launch the iOS Settings app. Scroll down on the Settings window until you find the Apps menu. Tap on that. In Apps, scroll down until you locate the FaceTime app settings menu. It should be in the F section. Now, scroll down to the Calls section on the FaceTime settings. There you should see the Blocked Contacts menu. Tap on that.

All the numbers and emails that you’ve blocked in the FaceTime app will be listed in the Blocked Contacts screen. You can tap Edit in the top right corner to remove any contact from this list.



3. Using the Messages App Settings

If you’re receiving calls from a certain mobile number but texts aren’t arriving, it might be blocked in the Messages app. Here’s what you can do to fix this:

Open the Settings app and find the Apps menu at the bottom. Tap on Apps. Scroll down until you see the alphabetically organized apps in the M section. Find the Messages app settings in Apps. Tap Messages. Scroll down on the Messages app settings screen until you locate the Blocked Contacts menu. Tap the arrow icon.

You should now see a list of mobile numbers you’ve blocked from receiving texts. If you wish, use the Edit button to remove any number from this list.



4. Using the Mail App Settings

If you’ve blocked any contact in the Mail app and are wondering how to find the blocked contacts list, follow these steps:

Open the iOS Settings app. Navigate to the Apps settings menu by scrolling down at the bottom of the Settings screen. Within the Apps settings menu, find the Mail app in the M section of alphabetically organized apps, then tap Mail. Scroll down on the Mail settings screen to find the Threading section. There find and tap on the Blocked menu.

That’s it! You’ve successfully located the blocked numbers list for the Mail app. Use the Edit button to exclude any number from this list.



5. Check Blocked Numbers on WhatsApp

Here are the steps to find all blocked numbers in WhatsApp on an iPhone:

Open WhatsApp. Tap on the Settings icon located in the bottom left corner. You’ll see the WhatsApp Settings.

Tap on the Privacy menu. You should be able to locate the Blocked menu just below Calls. Tap Blocked.

Now you should see the list of numbers you’ve blocked on WhatsApp.

If you wish to unblock any number from this list, tap on it, then select Unblock WhatsApp.

To unblock numbers from WhatsApp in bulk, tap the Edit button in the top right corner of the Blocked list.

If you’re trying to review the blocked number list of any other app on your iPhone that’s not mentioned above, nothing to worry about. Simply, check the Settings > Apps > App Name > Blocked section or the built-in Settings menu of that specific app.

As a bonus tip, you can follow the same steps above on an iPad or iPad + Cellular device.

You might also want to figure out how to detect and block spam calls.