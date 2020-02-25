Apple and TikTok Decline to Testify in Front of Congress for Second Time

Apple has again declined a request to appear in front of Congress, it emerged Monday. Video-sharing app TikTok also rejected the request (via Washington Post).

Apple and TikTok Turn Down Sen. Hawley Request

The firms had previously been asked to attend a hearing in 2019. The hearing is set to focus on their relationships with China. TikTok said that it was prepared to send a senior figure in the near future but request a delay following a number of changes in its top ranks. However, Apple declined to explain the reason for its absence. The request came from Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo). In a tweet, he described the refusals to appear as “a troubling pattern.”