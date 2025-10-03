Apple to Announce Q4 2025 Earnings on October 30

Apple will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday, October 30, giving investors a clearer picture of how its latest iPhone and Apple Watch models are performing in the crucial early weeks of sales. The report will also close out Apple’s fiscal year and set the tone for the final stretch of 2025.

Why this Quarter is important

This isn’t just another earnings call. The Q4 results will reveal how strongly Apple’s newest hardware lineup is driving revenue and whether the company can maintain momentum in a year marked by shifting global trade policies and rising costs. The earnings call is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, and a live webcast will be available for investors and analysts.

Last year, Apple set records for this same quarter, reporting $95 billion in revenue and $14.74 billion in net income. iPhone revenue rose 5.5% compared to the previous year, while the Mac and iPad businesses grew modestly. Services continued their strong trajectory with an 11.91% jump, but wearables and accessories slipped by 3%.

What could possibly shape the numbers

Two major variables could heavily influence this quarter’s results. First is the impact of U.S. trade policy. During the company’s Q3 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said Apple expected about $1.1 billion in additional costs tied to tariffs, assuming no changes to global trade conditions. That figure will weigh on margins if it holds true through the quarter.

Second, early sales of the new iPhones will likely define the earnings story. The devices launched just weeks before the quarter closed, and their performance will be an early indicator of consumer demand heading into the holiday season.

Apple’s results will be available on its investor relations site, with the live webcast accessible on most modern browsers and Apple devices. Investors will be watching closely for signs of growth resilience amid political and economic pressure.