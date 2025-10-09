Apple to expand Emergency SOS via Satellite to Mexico this Year

Apple will switch on Emergency SOS via satellite for users in Mexico later this year. If you carry an iPhone 14 or newer, or the Apple Watch Ultra 3, you will gain the same lifeline that already helps people contact emergency services without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

You already see the feature in many regions. Here is the current coverage list:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

How Emergency SOS via satellite works

You try to call or text emergency services with no signal. Your device prompts a short questionnaire that captures what happened and who needs help. You then follow on-screen guidance that shows where to point your iPhone or Apple Watch to connect to a satellite. Clear steps. No guesswork.

Once your messages go out, an Apple-trained relay center contacts local emergency responders on your behalf. You can also notify your emergency contacts. The goal is simple. Get your information to the right people fast when traditional networks fail.

In a statement shared with 9to5Mac, Apple confirmed the Mexico launch timeline and restated supported devices, plus the existing Messages via satellite and Find My via satellite in the country. The company also reiterated the two-year free period for eligible iPhones and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The rollout in Mexico matters for everyday life and for crisis moments. You get coverage on remote highways, mountain trails, coastal stretches, and during storms that knock out towers. Travelers benefit, locals benefit, and first responders get cleaner data from the start.

Device support stays straightforward. Emergency SOS via satellite works on iPhone 14 or later and on Apple Watch Ultra 3, including Apple’s latest models such as iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The service is free for two years after you activate an eligible device. Apple recently extended that free window for iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 owners, which keeps early adopters covered longer.

Prepare now if you plan to use it in Mexico. Update your devices, learn the on-screen flow, and set your emergency contacts. When signal drops, you will already know what to do.