How to use Satelite Connectivity on Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 takes outdoor safety and communication to the next level with built-in satellite connectivity. Unlike traditional cellular or Wi-Fi connections, this feature allows you to stay connected even when you’re completely off the grid. Whether you’re hiking in the mountains, exploring remote trails, or traveling through areas without coverage, the Ultra 3 ensures you can reach out when it matters most.

This new capability isn’t just about emergencies. Apple has designed satellite connectivity to support three major functions: Emergency SOS via satellite, Messages via satellite, and Find My via satellite. Together, they transform the Apple Watch Ultra 3 into a reliable lifeline for adventurers, athletes, and anyone who values peace of mind when exploring beyond cell range.

Best of all, these features are free for the first two years after activation, making them both practical and accessible for new Ultra 3 owners. Now, let’s walk through exactly how to use satellite connectivity on your Apple Watch Ultra 3.

When Satellite Connectivity Activates

Satellite mode automatically activates when your watch detects no cellular or Wi-Fi signal and you’re outdoors with a clear view of the sky. You don’t need to manually toggle it on—the Satellite Connection Assistant will appear on screen to guide you through the process.

How to Send an Emergency SOS via Satellite

Make sure you are outdoors, away from obstructions, with a clear view of the sky. Wait for the Satellite Connection Assistant prompt to appear. Tap Emergency SOS on the display. Follow the on-screen instructions to align with the satellite. Your Apple Watch will share your location and emergency details with services and notify your chosen contacts.

How to Use Messages via Satellite

When off-grid, wait for the Satellite Connection Assistant to prompt you. Select Messages via satellite. Compose and send your text—supports iMessage, SMS, emojis, and Tapbacks. Follow the Assistant’s guidance to complete the transmission.

How to Use Find My via Satellite

Once you’re off the grid, open the Find My app. Select Share Location via satellite. Your Apple Watch will automatically update your location every 15 minutes to designated contacts. Keep the watch positioned naturally while the Assistant ensures a stable satellite link.

How to get the best signal on Satellite