Apple to Introduce LOFIC Camera Sensors with 2027 iPhone Lineup

Apple is expected to use LOFIC camera sensor technology in its 2027 iPhone lineup. The new system helps capture much more detail in both bright and dark parts of a photo at the same time, keeping highlights and shadows clear without losing quality.

According to Korean blog Naver, user yeux1122 claims that Chinese brands such as Honor, Xiaomi, and Huawei will use LOFIC sensors in their 2026 flagships. OPPO and Vivo are also developing phones with the same technology for next year. Apple is said to follow a year later with its own custom version.

What LOFIC means for iPhone photos

LOFIC stands for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor. It allows each pixel to handle different light levels depending on brightness. This lets the sensor show clear detail in both dark and bright areas, offering a dynamic range of up to 20 stops, close to what cinema cameras can achieve.

The system also solves issues like ghosting or smearing that occur with current multi-frame HDR methods. It improves on older DCG or DXG technologies by storing more data directly in each pixel, so iPhones can produce more natural and detailed photos without heavy processing.

Apple’s plan and testing

Apple filed a patent for a LOFIC-based image sensor in July. The design uses two layers: one for capturing light and another for processing and reducing noise in real time. Reports suggest Apple already has working prototypes being tested in early hardware.

Apple currently relies on Sony’s sensors for all iPhone models, but its new custom design takes up less space while offering better results. Based on the reported roadmap, Apple could introduce this sensor in the 20th anniversary iPhone, a model that may feature an all-screen design with curved edges.

If all goes as planned, LOFIC will mark one of Apple’s biggest leaps in camera quality, pushing iPhone photography closer to professional cinema standards.