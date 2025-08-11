Apple to Raise iPhone 17 Prices, Adds 256GB Base for Pro Model

Apple is expected to raise prices across the iPhone 17 lineup, but reports suggest buyers of the Pro model will see a notable storage upgrade. According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro will start at 256GB of storage, up from the 128GB base in the iPhone 16 Pro, effectively adding what is considered a $100 value to the starting model.

Price hike on the horizon

Multiple industry sources including 9to5mac have pointed to a $50 increase for the iPhone 17 series. Apple is believed to be adjusting prices to offset higher costs from US tariffs on products made in China. While the company is expanding iPhone production in India, it is unlikely to meet total US launch demand from Indian facilities alone.

In the second quarter of this year, Apple absorbed around $900 million in additional costs rather than raising prices. That approach appears to be ending. Leaker Instant Digital previously backed predictions of a $50 increase, with analyst estimates aligning to the same figure. Setsuna Digital, a source with a track record of accurate Apple leaks, has now also supported this projection.

Storage boost for Pro buyers

Setsuna Digital claims that in 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro will launch with 256GB storage as standard. This would mirror Apple’s 2023 move with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which removed the 128GB option and started at 256GB for $1,199. Currently, only the Pro Max in the iPhone 16 series offers 256GB as its base tier.

There is no indication yet that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will start at 512GB. Most expectations are that it will remain at 256GB, keeping pricing consistent with previous positioning.

If current leaks hold, the expected lineup would be:

iPhone 17: $799

$799 iPhone 17 Pro (256GB): $1,049

$1,049 iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,249

$1,249 iPhone 17 Air: $949

The iPhone 17 Air is set to become the slimmest model in the range, though its relatively high price for more modest specifications may limit appeal.