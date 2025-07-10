Apple to Refresh Vision Pro This Year, Budget Model Coming 2027

Apple is preparing a slimmer, less expensive version of its Vision Pro headset for launch in 2027. Internally dubbed “N100,” the model aims to fix the two main complaints about the current headset: its weight and its $3,499 price tag. The company hasn’t finalized the design yet, but work is expected to wrap up in 2026 ahead of a public release the following year.

To stay relevant in the mixed-reality market until then, Apple will release a modestly upgraded Vision Pro later this year. The updated headset will include the new M4 processor and a redesigned strap to improve comfort during long-term wear. Apple is also planning to launch visionOS 26, its next major software update, with features like virtual widgets and eye-scrolling.

Apple’s Stopgap Move: A New Vision Pro This Year

The 2025 Vision Pro refresh won’t look very different from the current model, but internally, it gets a meaningful bump. According to Bloomberg, Apple will swap the aging M2 chip for the faster and more capable M4, which already powers recent iPad Pro and Mac models. The new chip should improve the headset’s ability to run AI tasks and power complex virtual environments.

The current Vision Pro weighs around 1.4 pounds, making it uncomfortable for many users. Apple plans to keep the weight mostly the same for now but will include a new strap aimed at reducing neck strain. One version wraps behind the head, while another includes a top strap for better support. Developers and third parties have experimented with their own strap solutions, but Apple’s hardware hasn’t solved the comfort issue yet.

Sales have been underwhelming. While Apple positioned the Vision Pro as a leap forward in spatial computing, uptake has been sluggish due to limited apps, a steep learning curve, and lack of mainstream use cases. The upcoming update isn’t expected to fix all that, but it may give enterprise buyers and developers enough reason to stay interested.

The Real Focus: Vision Pro ‘Air’ Coming in 2027

The real attention is on the cheaper model coming in two years. Both Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman report that Apple is pushing ahead with a more affordable headset. The device, possibly called the “Apple Vision Air,” will use less expensive materials like plastic and reduce the number of sensors found in the premium Vision Pro. Gurman notes the front-facing EyeSight display, which mimics the user’s eyes, may be removed entirely to cut costs.

Apple has not confirmed the final feature set, but the N100 is being designed from the ground up to be lighter and significantly cheaper. That decision reflects Apple’s longer-term ambition to eventually dominate the smart glasses category.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is also working on other headset formats, including a tethered version for enterprise use and early prototypes of true AR glasses. Those glasses would project digital information directly onto real-world views through transparent lenses, without needing pass-through cameras like the current Vision Pro.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly committed to cracking the AR market before the decade ends, but the company faces stiff competition. Meta plans to release its own AR glasses in 2027 and is expanding its smart glasses lineup through partnerships with Ray-Ban and Oakley. Samsung, too, is preparing to launch a Vision Pro rival later this year under the codename “Moohan.”

In April, Apple reorganized the Vision Pro team, moving longtime headset chief Mike Rockwell to work on Siri and the headset OS. The hardware and software teams are now split into separate groups. That shuffle signals Apple’s intent to stay invested in spatial computing, even as the market remains uncertain.