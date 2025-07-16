Apple to Shutter Partridge Creek Store, New Detroit Location on the Way

Apple will permanently close its retail store at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, Michigan. The location, which has served customers in the Detroit suburb since 2007, will cease operations by mid-August, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The company has not given a specific reason for the closure. However, Apple confirmed the decision in a statement, noting that all current employees will be offered continued roles within the company. This move aligns with Apple’s broader strategy of adjusting its retail footprint in response to shifting consumer habits and commercial conditions.

A Shift in Strategy, Not a Retreat

While Apple didn’t elaborate on why it’s exiting the Partridge Creek mall, local news outlet WDIV previously reported that the mall had entered receivership and was struggling to retain tenants. Apple recently closed another store in a similarly declining location in Northbrook, Illinois.

Despite these closures, Apple is not scaling back in Michigan. Apple will open a new store in Downtown Detroit later this year. When it does, the total number of Apple retail locations in the state will remain unchanged. Apple Somerset, located in Troy, will continue to serve the northern suburbs of Detroit.

Apple’s full statement, shared with MacRumors, emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to customer service and employee retention:

“As we prepare to open [in Downtown Detroit], we will not continue our lease at Apple Partridge Creek, and all of our valued team members will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple. We’ve loved serving the Partridge Creek community for nearly 20 years…”

This marks the second Apple Store closure reported in recent days. MacRumors also confirmed the upcoming shutdown of Apple Hornsby in Australia. These closures reflect Apple’s willingness to cut underperforming locations while continuing to invest in high-traffic urban centers and remodel existing stores globally.

Apple is currently building or upgrading retail stores across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, including locations in Spain, Sweden, South Korea, and Malaysia. The company has not signaled a slowdown in its retail strategy, only a reallocation of resources toward more promising markets.