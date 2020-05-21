Apple to Update Schoolwork App to Support Homeschooling

Apple is set to release a software update to help all those involved in homeschooling. The next version of Schoolwork for iPad aimss to make it easier for teachers to manage assignments and handouts (via CNet).

Schoolwork Updated for Speed and East

The next generation of Schoolwork is set to include a new Handouts library and build on features from other iOS apps like Files to speed up navigation. The updated version will also include the ability for a teacher to immediately message or Facetime a student. Schoolwork is currently available on the App Store, along with the Classroom app. It is among the Apple education tools set to get an overhaul to help support teachers, parents, and pupils as they navigate education during the coronavirus pandemic.