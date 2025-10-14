Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini updates look imminent after inventory dips

Apple signaled a busy week, and the signs now point straight at the living room. Reduced stock for Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini across select Apple Stores suggests fresh models are close, tightening attention on Apple’s Home lineup alongside other teased hardware.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported over the weekend that Apple plans to launch three new M5 products this week, and Apple has already teased those announcements publicly. In follow-up posts today on X, Gurman highlighted shrinking Apple TV and HomePod mini inventory across stores, writing that the set-top box is seeing “very low inventory” nationwide while other products line up for reveal.

Gurman’s Power On newsletter set the timing with care, saying Apple would announce new products “as early as this week.” He previously named the M5 iPad Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, and a new Vision Pro as likely near-term launches, while confirming that a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and AirTag 2 remain in development.

Retail availability is already telling its own story, with London’s Regent Street store showing the HomePod mini out of stock in all five colors. Other Apple Stores list specific configurations as unavailable, while online availability currently holds up better, hinting at channel balancing before a refresh lands.

What the next HomePod mini aims to deliver

The next HomePod mini is expected to move to a newer S-series chip, enabling next year’s revamped Siri powered by Apple Intelligence. Rumors also point to an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for tighter device awareness around your home.

Color remains part of the story, with talk of a new Red option joining the lineup. Apple used color to keep the current mini fresh, and a silicon upgrade paired with a new finish would frame this refresh as both functional and visible.

How Apple TV 4K positions for its next round

Apple TV 4K is expected to step up to an A17 Pro class processor, aligning performance with modern games and media workloads while preparing for the upgraded Siri experience. An Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 support would strengthen streaming stability in crowded homes, especially during high-bitrate Dolby Vision sessions.

A built-in FaceTime camera remains a longer-term discussion, with no clear signal that it arrives in this cycle. Apple already supports TV-based FaceTime via iPhone continuity, so a dedicated camera would mark a bigger strategic move beyond a routine spec bump.

Apple’s calendar still includes the M5 iPad Pro, the M5 MacBook Pro, and a second-generation Vision Pro on the rumor board. Inventory data, Apple’s teaser, and Gurman’s timing line up neatly, and the quote “HomePod mini too” sets expectations for Home hardware joining the week’s stage.

Watch store stock, shipping dates, and Apple’s newsroom for confirmation, since those levers usually move hours before a press release hits. If Apple lights up its Home lineup alongside the teased M5 wave, your TV stand and bookshelf are about to get new assignments.