Apple is ready to announce three major products this October

Apple’s next wave looks focused, paced, and pointed at devices people will actually use daily. You will see deliberate choices that trade spectacle for scale and long runway growth.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports Apple paused the lighter Vision Air to prioritize smart glasses development. That decision favors a form factor you can wear naturally and frequently without friction. The move reflects Apple’s pattern of backing categories that graduate to mainstream demand quickly.

Smart glasses take priority

Apple sees smart glasses as the bridge between today’s wearables and tomorrow’s ambient computing experiences. You get notifications, calls, capture, and glanceable information without committing to a face-sealed headset. The company can pair visionOS foundations with iPhone and Mac to balance capability with comfort and battery life.

Vision Pro continues, but now as the platform’s halo rather than the workhorse. You should expect a faster chip and better strap as Apple refines ergonomics. A tiered lineup later makes sense, with spectacles anchoring volume and the headset defining the high end.

Here is the near-term slate you should watch this month.

M5 iPad Pro arrives first, signaling Apple’s confidence in the baseline M5 silicon.

arrives first, signaling Apple’s confidence in the baseline M5 silicon. A refreshed Vision Pro follows, bringing performance gains and improved wearing comfort for longer sessions.

follows, bringing performance gains and improved wearing comfort for longer sessions. An entry 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 lands ahead of Pro and Max models.

Macs, iPads, and what slips to early next year

Apple plans staggered MacBook Pro upgrades because M5 Pro and M5 Max ramp closer to early next year. You will still see the base 14-inch model soon since the standard M5 already reached mass production. Inventory patterns for current base configurations point to channel preparation for that handoff.

Accessories and mid-range devices queue behind the flagship pushes. Expect new iPad Air and entry iPad, two external monitors, and the M5 MacBook Air line early next year. An updated Apple TV, HomePod mini, AirTag refresh, and an iPhone 17e round out that calendar.

Leadership shifts shape how quickly these bets mature across software and services. Health and Fitness+ teams consolidate under Sumbul Desai, reporting into Eddy Cue’s services organization. watchOS moves under Craig Federighi, aligning platform work across iOS, macOS, iPadOS, Siri, and visionOS.

Software cadence supports the hardware cadence rather than overshadowing it. iOS 26.1 beta two feels faster and polishes the Liquid Glass interface on iPhone. iPad regains Slide Over as a hidden toggle, which restores a familiar, efficient multitasking option.

Apple has not sidelined Apple Watch or AirPods while pushing glasses and Macs forward. Watch remains central for miniaturization, health sensors, and an on-wrist gateway to ambient intelligence. AirPods Pro 3 sets the stage for an H3 generation, broader health features, and exploratory camera work.