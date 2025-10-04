Leaked Code reveals Vision Pro strap upgrade with ‘Dual Knit Band’

Apple appears to be preparing a new comfort-focused upgrade for the Vision Pro headset, and this time, it’s all about the strap. New details suggest the company is working on a “Dual Knit Band,” a redesigned head strap that aims to solve one of the most common complaints from early adopters: weight distribution and comfort during extended use.

A new take on Vision Pro’s Fit

References to the Dual Knit Band were recently uncovered in Apple’s backend code by MacRumors. While the strap hasn’t been officially announced, its name and text description hint at a blend of the two existing options: the Solo Knit Band, known for its soft ribbed fabric, and the Dual Loop Band, which offers a more supportive top strap.

The code suggests the Dual Knit Band will feature two main sections, one that runs across the top of the head and another that wraps around the back. This dual-strap structure could balance the headset’s weight more evenly, reducing pressure on the face and improving comfort for longer wear sessions.

Why Apple Needs a New Band

The Vision Pro weighs between 21.2 and 22.9 ounces, which is heavier than most consumer headsets. While the Dual Loop Band helps shift some weight off the front, many users say it sacrifices comfort compared to the Solo Knit Band’s softer material. Some have even resorted to DIY fixes, combining two Solo Knit Bands for extra support. The Dual Knit Band appears to be Apple’s official response to those modifications.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who first reported on the new strap in July, has since confirmed the discovery. He noted that the redesign is intended to make the Vision Pro easier to wear for long stretches, a clear sign that Apple is listening to user feedback on comfort issues.

Vision Pro’s Future

If the Dual Knit Band ships with the next iteration of Vision Pro, it would mark one of the few physical changes expected in the headset’s near future. Apple is reportedly planning a refreshed model before the end of 2025 with a faster M5 chip, but major hardware revisions beyond that are unlikely.

This is the new band I’ve been talking about. It’ll never happen but Apple should be giving this for free to every single person who has paid $3500+ for the Vision Pro. https://t.co/EHkdLSk0lc — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 3, 2025

The Dual Knit Band could end up being a small but meaningful upgrade. By combining the best qualities of Apple’s current straps into a single design, it aims to solve one of Vision Pro’s biggest usability drawbacks. And for users willing to spend $3,499 on Apple’s most ambitious product, better comfort is more than a convenience, it’s a necessity.