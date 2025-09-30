Apple’s New Vision Pro Revealed in FCC Filing

Apple’s next-generation Vision Pro isn’t supposed to be public knowledge yet, but the United States Federal Communications Commission has effectively confirmed its existence. Newly published regulatory documents list a new model of Apple’s mixed-reality headset, hinting that a refreshed version could arrive before the end of the year.

FCC Filings Reveal New Vision Pro Model

The filings, published this week by the FCC, reference a “Head Mounted Device” built by Apple under model number A3416. A diagram included in the submission confirms that this device is a Vision Pro, though the paperwork itself offers little beyond wireless and transmission test results. It also includes SAR and WLAN reports, which are standard components of regulatory approval but rarely reveal deeper technical details.

Apple requested confidentiality on the documents, but the FCC published them anyway, confirming that a second-generation Vision Pro is real and on its way.

Faster Chip, Familiar Design

According to reporting from MacRumors, Apple is not planning a visual redesign for this version of Vision Pro. Instead, the company is focused on performance. The updated headset is expected to swap the current M2 chip for a more powerful M5 processor, delivering stronger performance for demanding AR and VR tasks without changing the core hardware experience.

The price is expected to remain unchanged at $3,499, signaling that Apple sees this revision as a mid-cycle performance refresh rather than a full product overhaul.

What Else the Filings Reveal

The FCC leak also references other upcoming Apple hardware, including unreleased MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models. These documents confirm that Apple is preparing a broader wave of new hardware built on the M5 architecture, expected to roll out over the coming months.

Here’s what the filings mention:

A3416 – New Vision Pro headset with M5 chip

– New Vision Pro headset with M5 chip A3434 – Likely new MacBook Pro

– Likely new MacBook Pro A3357 / A3358 / A3359 – 11-inch iPad Pro variants

– 11-inch iPad Pro variants A3360 / A3361 / A3362 – 13-inch iPad Pro variants

The Vision Pro update is likely the first of these products to appear, with most analysts expecting a release before the end of 2025.

What’s Next for Vision

Apple is also developing a second, more affordable headset currently known as Vision Air. That device is not expected to launch until 2027, but it reflects Apple’s wider plan to expand its spatial computing lineup beyond the ultra-premium segment.

The conclusion is that we know a new Vision Pro is coming soon, and Apple’s spatial computing strategy is about to accelerate.