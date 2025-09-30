FCC Leak Confirms New MacBook Pro

Apple’s next MacBook Pro is no longer a secret. The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has confirmed that Apple is preparing a new version of its flagship laptop, along with several other devices, revealing key details weeks before their expected debut.

What the filings show

The latest FCC documents (via macrumors) list several unreleased model numbers that don’t match any of Apple’s current products. Among them is A3434, which is almost certainly a new MacBook Pro built on Apple’s next-generation M5 silicon. While the filings don’t mention product names, the pattern of model numbers strongly aligns with Apple’s existing lineup, making identification straightforward.

Products referenced in FCC filings

A3434 — New MacBook Pro, likely one of the upcoming M5 configurations.

— New MacBook Pro, likely one of the upcoming M5 configurations. A3357 — 11-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro.

— 11-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro. A3358 / A3359 — 11-inch Cellular iPad Pro models.

— 11-inch Cellular iPad Pro models. A3360 — 13-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro.

— 13-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro. A3361 / A3362 — 13-inch Cellular iPad Pro models.

The documents offer limited technical information, but they confirm that Apple’s next-generation MacBook Pro is moving closer to release. They also hint at a typical launch window, since FCC filings are usually submitted only weeks before a product becomes official.

Wi-Fi 7 for iPad Pro, But Not for MacBook

The documents also reveal a small but notable detail about connectivity. According to the FCC listings, the upcoming M5 iPad Pro models will support Wi-Fi 7, a significant jump in wireless performance. The new MacBook Pro, however, does not appear to include Wi-Fi 7 support, suggesting Apple may be reserving that feature for a future generation or higher-end configurations.

This isn’t the first sign that Apple’s M5-powered devices are nearing launch. Earlier today, an unboxing video of the new M5 iPad Pro appeared on YouTube, showing the tablet’s design and confirming rumors that new iPads are set to arrive before the end of the year.

Related regulatory leak

Earlier this week, the FCC posted a 163-page document containing iPhone 16e schematics. That release offers a rare look at internal design details Apple did not intend to share publicly.

If you plan to upgrade your MacBook Pro, wait. The filings confirm a new model is close, with M5 silicon on deck and companion iPad Pro hardware gaining Wi-Fi 7. You get a clearer picture by holding off a little longer.

Launch Timeline

Industry sources say Apple is now finalizing production plans for the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip lineup, with the next wave of MacBook Pros expected to enter mass production soon. Based on typical product cycles and FCC timing, the updated models could hit the market between late 2025 and early 2026.