M5 iPad Pro revealed in leaked unboxing video ahead of Apple launch

Apple’s next-generation M5 iPad Pro has made an early appearance online weeks before its official debut. A leaked unboxing video, posted by Russian tech creator Wylsacom, shows a retail-ready M5-powered iPad Pro in full detail including packaging, setup, and performance tests long before Apple confirms the device exists.

The early hands-on, shared under the title “Эксклюзив! Распаковка iPad Pro на M5 раньше Apple!” (“Exclusive! iPad Pro M5 unboxing before Apple!”), suggests that the M5 refresh sticks closely to Apple’s previous design decisions, both visually and technically.

Familiar design, minor changes

The leaked unit shown in the video is a 13-inch Wi-Fi-only model with 256 GB of storage. It ships in a box that looks almost identical to the M4 version, and the tablet itself appears unchanged. Apple hasn’t switched to titanium or altered the chassis, and accessories such as the Magic Keyboard, Folio case, and magnetic mounts remain fully compatible with the new device.

The basic details are unchanged:

Same colors (Silver and Space Black)

Same front and rear cameras

Same screen sizes and Tandem OLED panel

Same accessory support

Even the internal layout appears familiar, with no new sensors or features that might separate the M5 iPad Pro from its predecessor.

Performance: Small CPU boost, bigger GPU gains

Wylsacom’s benchmark tests show modest CPU improvements over the M4 version, roughly 10% higher in single-core and 15% higher in multi-core scores. The M5 chip uses a similar 3nm process, with 3 performance and 6 efficiency cores, and slightly larger L2 cache (6 MB, up from 4 MB). RAM has also increased from 8 GB to 12 GB.

The biggest leap appears on the graphics side. GPU performance jumped by about 34%, which could make the M5 more capable for gaming and creative apps. However, the host questions the necessity of such power on a tablet, noting that even the M4 is overkill for most iPadOS workflows.

Wylsacom’s hands-on

The video repeatedly criticizes Apple’s approach to iterative upgrades. The host points out that the packaging has not been redesigned, the charger is still sold separately in some regions, and there’s little visual difference between the M4 and M5 models. Even the setup process remains identical, with iPadOS 26 preinstalled and few notable software changes beyond small UI tweaks like a narrower sidebar option.

Accessory compatibility is one of the few positives. Old keyboards and cases fit perfectly, which means current iPad Pro owners won’t need to spend extra on new add-ons.

What this leak says

The leaked M5 iPad Pro looks like a textbook Apple refresh: same design, slightly faster silicon, and improved GPU power, but little else. While the chip’s performance gains are measurable, they’re unlikely to change the experience for most users. As Wylsacom puts it, there are still no tasks on iPadOS that fully tax the M4, let alone require the new M5.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman highlighted the leak on X, calling attention to the fact that the tablet appeared publicly before Apple even announced it. The company is expected to unveil the M5 iPad Pro officially next month.

Until then, this early look suggests that anyone hoping for a bold redesign or dramatic new features may want to temper expectations. The M5 iPad Pro is shaping up to be a modest speed bump and a reminder of Apple’s increasingly incremental approach to its top-tier tablet.