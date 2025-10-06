Apple Smart Glasses Coming by 2026: Everything We Know So Far

Apple has shifted people and money from the next Vision Pro to a faster push on smart glasses. The first model is expected to pair with your iPhone and skip a display. A second model with in-lens visuals is being rushed for later. Siri’s big AI upgrade, planned around spring 2026, will be the engine for hands-free control. Apple is aiming to meet or beat what Meta’s Ray-Ban Display glasses can do.

Apple is reordering its roadmap

Bloomberg’s reporting says Apple paused a major Vision Pro overhaul and even shelved a lighter “Vision Air” to focus on glasses that feel closer to normal eyewear. Reuters backs this up, noting an iPhone-paired first model without a display, followed by a display model on a faster track. This is Apple responding to Meta’s momentum in wearables, not abandoning spatial computing. It is a tactics change to meet the market where it is today.

Style will matter as much as tech

Expect options. Frames, temples, and colors will likely vary, because mainstream buyers want glasses that look like, well, glasses. Apple is building toward multiple styles, speakers, cameras, and deep voice control. If Meta can offer Ray-Ban and Oakley choices, Apple will not launch with a single chunky frame. Fashion sells the first impression. Utility keeps you wearing them.

Siri needs to level up first

Voice is the obvious interface when your hands are busy and your eyes are on the world. Apple’s AI-powered Siri revamp is targeted for spring 2026, with deeper “App Intents” so the assistant can take actions, not just answer. That timing lines up with a glasses preview in 2026 and a release in 2027. If Siri cannot understand context, act inside apps, or use the camera view to ground answers, the product would feel half baked. Apple knows this, which is why Siri’s upgrade is the foundation.

What the first version is likely to do

Do not expect an in-lens display in version one. Reports suggest the first glasses won’t include an in-lens display. Instead, they will feature cameras, microphones, and speakers for simple but useful functions. You’ll be able to:

Capture photos and short videos

Listen to music and podcasts

Take calls and hear messages

Get spoken directions and real-time translations

Ask “What am I looking at?” for contextual answers

Your iPhone will handle the heavier AI processing, keeping the glasses light and power-efficient. It’s the same companion strategy Apple used with Watch and AirPods: pair, simplify, and extend.

Why an iPhone tether makes sense

Apple Smart Glasses AI generated Concept Image

Pairing keeps the glasses light, cooler, and simpler. An Apple Watch-class chip can handle sensors and low-power tasks, while your phone runs larger AI models. That split should help battery life and comfort. It also keeps the price closer to premium accessories, not headsets. Apple has used this playbook before with Watch and AirPods, and it works because your phone is already with you.

Timelines and the likely price window

The current chatter points to a reveal in 2026 and a ship window in 2027 for the first model, with a display-equipped version later. Meta’s Ray-Ban line starts around the high-$300s in the U.S., so Apple will aim near “aspirational accessory,” not luxury headset. A competitive tag helps turn curious iPhone users into wearers. The main goal is adoption, not margin on version one.

My take after reading lots of early user feedback

I want Apple to avoid the mistakes early testers call out in Meta’s new Display glasses. Several Reddit posts praise camera quality and audio, but complain about portrait-only video and some awkward controls. That tells me Apple should prioritize simple capture that defaults to the right orientation, a physical privacy indicator that is obvious, and gesture or button inputs that do not feel fiddly.

I also hope Apple nails maps and navigation prompts that are calm and clear, because real-world guidance is the killer use case. Those are the features I care about first.

What Apple must match from Meta on day one

Meta’s new Ray-Ban Display touts in-lens visuals plus an EMG wrist band for subtle control. Even if Apple’s first model lacks a display, it must equal the basics: fast capture, reliable voice, solid audio, and seamless sharing. If Apple can layer Siri’s new “do things for me” actions on top, it can feel more helpful than any camera glasses to date. That is how you win round one before you even show pixels in the lens.

Where the strategy leads

This looks like a two-step path. Step one is everyday glasses that make the iPhone smarter, keep your hands free, and prove value in small moments. Step two adds a display once the hardware is thin enough, the assistant is capable enough, and developers have real-world use cases in hand. Apple is good at this staircase approach. It grows a habit before it grows a platform. The recent reports read like Apple climbing that first stair with intent.

How I would judge the launch

I will judge Apple’s first glasses on three simple things.

Do they solve common tasks faster than taking out a phone from my pocket? Do they look like something people want to wear everyday? Does Siri feel useful and respectful of privacy when the camera is live?

If those three boxes are checked, the display can arrive later. If not, Meta keeps the lead, and Apple takes longer to earn trust. That is the bar in my mind after watching this space closely and reading what early adopters keep saying.