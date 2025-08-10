Siri’s Biggest Update Yet Could Change How You Use Your iPhone

Apple is preparing a major leap for Siri with an AI-powered voice-control system designed to operate apps entirely by speech. If the feature works as intended, it could shift how millions of iPhone owners interact with their devices. The system uses an upgraded version of App Intents, enabling Siri to perform precise, in-app actions without the user touching the screen.

With this capability, you could ask Siri to find a specific photo, edit it, and send it. You could post on social media, scroll a shopping app, add an item to your cart, or log in to services. The assistant would navigate apps as you would, following your voice commands with accuracy. If Apple delivers, it would realize a vision the company has promoted since Siri’s debut in 2011.

The Hidden Priority

Sources familiar with Apple’s plans say this update is a top priority for the company’s global data operations team, which tests Siri’s accuracy and corrects errors. Engineers are focusing on reliability across a broad range of apps, from messaging to navigation. However, the system’s rollout will be limited at first.

Apple is testing it with select third-party apps such as Uber, YouTube, Amazon, and WhatsApp, along with its own apps. For sensitive categories like banking, the company is considering restricting Siri’s capabilities to avoid high-risk errors.

Apple showcased the feature at the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, where Siri pulled details from texts, emails, and maps to create travel itineraries, then delayed its release. The delay also affected the timeline for upcoming hardware such as a smart display and a tabletop home robot, which depend on the technology to work naturally. Without reliable voice control, these devices risk underperforming in a market already dominated by Amazon and Google products.

A Strategic Launch

The company aims to release the upgraded Siri in spring alongside a broader infrastructure update. Marketing plans are already in motion, but insiders say there is concern about how well the system will handle complex scenarios. Precision is critical when voice commands are tied to personal data or financial transactions.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will market the feature as part of a wider AI initiative that includes iOS 26 updates and new hardware in September. The decision to hold back a universal release reflects Apple’s cautious approach to avoiding overpromises, a problem that has plagued Siri in the past.

If successful, the AI voice-control system could redefine the iPhone experience. It would turn Siri from a basic assistant into a true voice-first interface, making the device easier to use without physical interaction. In a competitive AI landscape, this upgrade could be one of Apple’s most important software advancements in years.