Vision Air to be put on Hold by Apple to Chase Meta in AI Glass Race

Apple has pressed pause on its long-rumored Vision Air headset to redirect its focus toward building smart glasses capable of challenging Meta’s growing dominance in wearable AI. The decision signals a major shift in Apple’s strategy, as it pivots away from refining its premium headset and races to catch up in a product category many see as the next frontier after smartphones.

Apple Shifts Focus to Smart Glasses

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple has shelved plans for a cheaper, lighter version of the Vision Pro, internally known as N100. It was expected in 2027. Instead, the company has reassigned key staff and resources to accelerate the development of two smart glasses projects designed to compete directly with Meta’s popular Ray-Ban lineup.

Apple is now prioritizing two main products:

N50: A pair of glasses that pairs with an iPhone but lacks its own display. Apple aims to reveal this model as soon as next year, with a release expected in 2027.

Display-enabled glasses: A more advanced model with integrated displays, now targeted for an earlier launch than the original 2028 window.

Bloomberg’s sources, who spoke anonymously, said Apple made the strategic call “to redirect resources toward developing smart glasses that can rival products from Meta Platforms Inc.”

Meta’s Head Start Forces Apple’s Hand

Meta’s early investment in the category is paying off. The company has sold more than 2 million units of its existing smart glasses built with Luxottica and recently unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display, the first model with integrated screens. These devices have already carved out a foothold in a market expected to expand rapidly as AI becomes more integrated into everyday hardware.

Meta first entered the space in 2021 with Ray-Ban Stories, followed by a stronger launch in 2023. Its latest generation added longer battery life, improved cameras, and sport-focused designs. Bloomberg noted that smart glasses have become “a critical arena for tech companies” and could eventually “challenge smartphones as must-have technology.”

Apple’s decision reflects this new reality. While the Vision Pro made headlines for its vanguard mixed reality experience, its $3,499 price tag, bulky design, and lack of content have limited its appeal. Shifting focus to glasses could give Apple a better shot at mainstream adoption, something Meta appears closer to achieving.

What Apple’s Glasses Could Offer

Apple’s upcoming devices are expected to lean heavily on voice interaction and AI, according to Bloomberg. The company plans to integrate:

Voice control with a rebuilt version of Siri, potentially arriving as soon as March.

Built-in speakers for audio playback.

for audio playback. Cameras for media capture.

for media capture. A suite of health-tracking features.

The glasses will run on a new chip and come in multiple styles, signaling Apple’s intent to make them more like everyday accessories than niche tech gadgets. CEO Tim Cook has previously hinted that glasses could ultimately be a more natural and social way to interact with digital content, describing headsets as “a compromise” until the technology matured.

Vision Pro’s Future Looks Uncertain

Apple hasn’t fully abandoned the Vision Pro ecosystem. Bloomberg reports a minor refresh with a faster chip could arrive by the end of the year. But the broader strategy is clearly shifting. Plans for a tethered headset known as N107 have already been canceled, and even the Vision Air overhaul is now “on the back burner.”

For now, the company appears determined to close the gap with Meta before the next generation of wearable AI devices takes over. As Bloomberg put it, “The company is working to accelerate development” of smart glasses, a move that shows how seriously Apple views the competitive threat.

If glasses do become the next major tech platform, Apple no longer intends to arrive late. This time, it wants to lead.