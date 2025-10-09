Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Pluribus from Breaking Bad Creator

Apple TV+ is gearing up for a busy fall, and Pluribus is shaping up to be its most intriguing release yet. The first trailer for Vince Gilligan’s new sci-fi drama dropped today, giving a proper look at a series that seems as unsettling as it is inventive. For viewers who loved the eerie precision of Severance, Pluribus feels instantly familiar yet distinctly Gilligan.

A Reunion and a Premise That Defies Convention

Vince Gilligan, best known for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, returns with Rhea Seehorn in the lead. She plays Carol, a woman described by Apple as “the most miserable person on Earth who must save the world from happiness.” It’s a line that hints at both satire and tragedy—a tone Gilligan has mastered over the years. The show will premiere on Friday, November 7, debuting its first two episodes before moving to a weekly schedule through December 26.

Apple describes Pluribus as a “genre-bending original,” mixing sci-fi with psychological drama. The new trailer shows surreal glimpses of a world both sterile and chaotic, a place where happiness itself seems weaponized. Unlike the earlier short teasers, this preview gives a real sense of the world Gilligan has built, one that’s controlled, cold, and strangely hypnotic.

A Familiar Mood with a New Edge

The comparisons to Severance aren’t accidental. Pluribus carries that same sense of unease that defined Apple’s breakout hit, but Gilligan’s vision leans more into the absurd. The dialogue is sharp, the color palette muted, and every frame looks designed to make you question what’s real.

Pluribus doesn’t just expand Apple TV+’s sci-fi slate; it deepens it. If the trailer is any indication, viewers are in for a story that challenges comfort and redefines happiness itself.