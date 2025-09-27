Apple TV+ jumps to $12.99. The ad tier window just opened.

Apple raised Apple TV+ to $12.99 per month in the U.S., up from $9.99. The 30 percent bump took effect for new subscribers, with existing users moving to the new price on renewal. Apple did not change Apple One bundle pricing, which makes the bundle a better relative deal.

Price history at a glance

2019 launch : $4.99 per month.

: $4.99 per month. 2022 : $6.99 per month.

: $6.99 per month. 2023 : $9.99 per month.

: $9.99 per month. 2025: $12.99 per month.

Apple TV+ now costs more than it ever has. Apple continues to chase bigger cultural hits. The math points to one obvious lever next. Ads.

Why an ad tier now makes sense

You have seen this play before. Disney+ uses a clear gap between its ad-free and ad-supported plans to steer choices. Apple can mirror that logic. Keep TV+ ad-free at $12.99 and introduce a with-ads plan around $6.99. That widens the funnel without discounting the flagship tier.

Apple has laid groundwork. Reports over the past year detailed internal work on advertising for TV+. Apple also hired experienced ad executives to build video advertising capabilities. That signals intent, not guesswork.

If Apple launches an ad-supported plan, expect a few rules of the road:

Family Sharing likely stays, with possible limits to curb account sharing.

Annual pricing will help control churn.

Sports and prestige series will carry most of the ad load at launch. Other shows keep lighter frequency to protect the brand.

What this means for you

If you already subscribe to Apple TV+, check your billing date. Your price switches to $12.99 on renewal. If you pay through Apple One, your bundle price stays the same for now, which improves the bundle’s value versus standalone TV+.

If you are on the fence, wait. An ad tier would lower the monthly cost without a bundle. Apple’s services playbook favors a cheaper entry point, upgrades to ad-free for those who want it, and gentle nudges toward Apple One to lift average revenue per user.

Bottom line: Apple raised the headline price. Apple One stayed put. The next logical move is an ad-supported Apple TV+ plan that widens reach while keeping 12.99 as the premium anchor.